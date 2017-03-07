Honda launches global production of 10-speed automatic transmission in US

Honda has invested about $150m to start US production of new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Honda launched global production of a new, state-of-the-art 10-speed automatic transmission at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, LLC (HPPG) in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

Honda also announced that it has invested nearly $150m in two US manufacturing plants for production of the industry's first 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT) for front-wheel-drive vehicles.

The new investment includes $100m for a new assembly line and production modifications at HPPG and an additional $49m to provide new equipment and increased production capacity at Honda Transmission Mfg. of America (HTM) in Russells Point, Ohio. The amount adds to the more than $3bn that Honda has invested in its US plants over the past four years.

Developed by Honda R&D, the new 10AT features a low-friction design, which will deliver outstanding drivability in new Honda and Acura vehicles. It will appear first in upper grades of the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, launching this spring, and will be applied to additional light-truck and car models in the future.

Honda Precision Parts of Georgia president Masahiko Kayama said: "This new 10-speed automatic transmission represents Honda's commitment to provide our customers with products of outstanding performance, and we are honored to be the global lead plant for production of the 10AT.

"Manufacturing the new transmission in Georgia is a huge responsibility and a great opportunity for Honda associates to demonstrate their manufacturing capabilities and commitment."

HPPG was established in 2006 and annually produces more than 375,000 transmissions for Honda and Acura automobiles. HTM began production in 1996 and now produces more than one million transmissions per year for Honda and Acura vehicles built in North America.

Source: Company Press Release