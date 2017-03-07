Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Automotive Business Review
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Mechanical Parts | Engine and Drivetrain Parts | News Listing
News

Honda launches global production of 10-speed automatic transmission in US

Published 07 March 2017

Honda has invested about $150m to start US production of new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Honda launched global production of a new, state-of-the-art 10-speed automatic transmission at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia, LLC (HPPG) in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

Honda also announced that it has invested nearly $150m in two US manufacturing plants for production of the industry's first 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT) for front-wheel-drive vehicles. 

The new investment includes $100m for a new assembly line and production modifications at HPPG and an additional $49m to provide new equipment and increased production capacity at Honda Transmission Mfg. of America (HTM) in Russells Point, Ohio. The amount adds to the more than $3bn that Honda has invested in its US plants over the past four years.

Developed by Honda R&D, the new 10AT features a low-friction design, which will deliver outstanding drivability in new Honda and Acura vehicles. It will appear first in upper grades of the all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, launching this spring, and will be applied to additional light-truck and car models in the future.

Honda Precision Parts of Georgia president Masahiko Kayama said: "This new 10-speed automatic transmission represents Honda's commitment to provide our customers with products of outstanding performance, and we are honored to be the global lead plant for production of the 10AT.

"Manufacturing the new transmission in Georgia is a huge responsibility and a great opportunity for Honda associates to demonstrate their manufacturing capabilities and commitment."

HPPG was established in 2006 and annually produces more than 375,000 transmissions for Honda and Acura automobiles. HTM began production in 1996 and now produces more than one million transmissions per year for Honda and Acura vehicles built in North America.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Automotive> Parts, Tires and Aftermarket> Mechanical Parts> Engine and Drivetrain Parts

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Automotive> Parts, Tires and Aftermarket> Mechanical Parts> Engine and Drivetrain Parts
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Precision Iceblast - Leaders in Surface Cleaning & Preperation Precision Iceblast Corporation provides services all across North America. Through years of hard work and determination they have built up an impressive clientele of companies scattered all across the United States. Precision Iceblast Corporation has been contracted to perform work in most industries such as automotive, food, printing, paper, tape, marine, military, restoration, and manufacturing. Auto Components > Powertrain > Suppliers Crescocito- Leaders in Industrial Painting Technology Crescocito delivers products and know-how for project work and installation of new or rebuilt painting line systems Auto Components > Paints & Materials > Suppliers Image Systems - High Resolution Image Processing and Film Scanning Image Systems is one of the world’s leading companies within high resolution image processing and film scanning for the media and defence industries as well as motion analysis solutions for high speed imaging industry applications. Green Technology > Green Vehicles > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Auto Components > Powertrain > Suppliers

Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.