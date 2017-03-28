Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
News

Owners of some 2001-2003 Hondas, Acuras urged to seek airbag repair

Published 28 March 2017

Honda has advised owners of vehicles affected by Takata airbag inflator recalls to seek repair immediately.

Along with vehicles from multiple automakers, certain Honda and Acura vehicles require free recall repairs to replace defective Takata airbag inflators that could rupture during a crash, potentially injuring or killing vehicle occupants.

Honda encourages owners of all affected Honda and Acura vehicles to check their vehicle identification number (VIN) and, if the repairs have not been made, to seek the free recall repairs immediately, as replacement parts for all affected models are available at authorized dealers nationwide. 

Additionally, certain 2001-2003 Honda and Acura models originally equipped with the first-recalled Takata driver's front airbag inflators, called "Alpha" inflators, represent a particularly high risk to their drivers and passengers with up to a 50 percent chance of an inflator rupture in a crash. Tragically, Honda has confirmed ten deaths in its vehicles due to ruptures of Takata airbag inflators in the United States, and all but two of these involved "Alpha" inflators.

Honda continues to recommend that unrepaired "Alpha" vehicles not be driven except to an authorized dealer for repair. A list of the specific 2001-2003 models that may be equipped with recalled Takata PSDI "Alpha" driver airbag inflators can be found here. 

While significant progress has been made in repairing "Alpha" vehicles, with over 74 percent fixed to date, for a variety of reasons, a significant number of owners of these vehicles have not yet sought the free recall repairs.  

There are five key things that Honda wants every owner of an unrepaired "Alpha" vehicle to know.  

All recall repairs are free. 

The only place your "Alpha" vehicle should be driven is to an authorized dealer for repair. If you're uncomfortable or unable to drive your car in for repair, we will pay to tow it (even a non-running vehicle) to the nearest dealer for free. 

We have plenty of replacement parts, all from alternative suppliers, not Takata.
There should be no parts-related delay in the repair of your vehicle.

If you need it, Honda will provide you with a free loaner or rental car on the day of your vehicle's repair.



Source: Company Press Release

